LMPD releases images of car after woman killed in hit-and-run on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD releases images of car after woman killed in hit-and-run on East Indian Trail

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released images of a car investigators are looking for after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.

It happened about 5 a.m. April 22 in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road. 

That's where officers found the body of 35-year-old Monedria Malone. Investigators believe she was hit by a car headed westbound on East Indian Trail. Malone died at the scene. 

Witnesses told police they saw a black man get out to assess the damage to his car, and that it had a cracked front window and a deployed airbag. Based on information from witnesses, police initially believed the vehicle was a 2-door Honda or Kia.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, investigators now "believe that a dark color Nissan Murano/Rogue driven by a black man of African descent is possibly involved or a witness to this tragic collision. The vehicle could have damage to the front windshield."

If you know the person that owns this vehicle or have information as to its whereabouts, please contact the LMPD Traffic Unit at 502-574-2445 or the crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.