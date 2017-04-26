LMPD releases images of car after woman killed in hit-and-run on East Indian Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released images of a car investigators are looking for after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.

It happened about 5 a.m. April 22 in the 4600 block of East Indian Trail between Poplar Level Road and Newburg Road.

That's where officers found the body of 35-year-old Monedria Malone. Investigators believe she was hit by a car headed westbound on East Indian Trail. Malone died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a black man get out to assess the damage to his car, and that it had a cracked front window and a deployed airbag. Based on information from witnesses, police initially believed the vehicle was a 2-door Honda or Kia.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, investigators now "believe that a dark color Nissan Murano/Rogue driven by a black man of African descent is possibly involved or a witness to this tragic collision. The vehicle could have damage to the front windshield."

If you know the person that owns this vehicle or have information as to its whereabouts, please contact the LMPD Traffic Unit at 502-574-2445 or the crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.