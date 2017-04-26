3-year-old shot by another child near Beecher Terrace - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3-year-old shot by another child near Beecher Terrace

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A three-year-old girl is rushed the hospital, after being shot by another child.

It happened about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on West Jefferson and Tenth Streets. That's right across from Beecher Terrace.

Louisville Metro Police say officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital, after the girl's family took her to the emergency room.  Police say the little girl was accidentally shot in the shoulder by another child at the home.  We don't know if they're related. But the girl is expected to be okay.

Neighbor Charlotte Washburn also had a close encounter with the bullet. She says it came through her wall, but she wasn't hurt.

Washburn and others who live and work in the area say there's something for all gun-owning parents to learn from what happened. "Always lock those guns away. Keep them out of children's reach. Lock boxes, take the clips, just secure the guns. This could've been a greater tragedy than what it is so far."

LMPD says they aren't ruling out possible charges against the parents.

