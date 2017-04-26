WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Officials to provide update on 'Operation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 3 p.m.: Officials to provide update on 'Operation Icebreaker' investigation



JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are giving details on an investigation they are calling "Operation Icebreaker" today at 3 p.m.

The joint operation began last fall to target dozens of drug dealers. Jeffersonville Police are giving a briefing on the investigation.

They are being joined at the news conference by New Albany Police, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Safe Street Violent Gangs Taskforce.

Representatives from the Clark and Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office are also expected to attend.

Watch officials speak live by viewing the above player.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

