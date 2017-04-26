Former LMPD officer gets 5-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer will spend five months in prison.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday for former LMPD Officer Kyle Willett.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Willett waived a grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to theft from an interstate shipment last December.

Officials say Willett admitted that he stole cash from a Louisville UPS facility while working as a drug interdiction task force officer.

Authorities say between January and August of 2016, Willett identified packages that possibly contained cash. According to investigators, Willett would take the packages to his car and open them.

As part of the plea agreement, Willett forfeited $74,745.99.

Following his prison term, Willett will be required to serve five months of home detention.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.