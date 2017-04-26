Landmark Recovery opens second treatment center in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landmark Recovery opened its second treatment center in Louisville on Wednesday.

The new drug and alcohol recovery center is on LaSalle Avenue near Hazelwood Avenue. That's in the Iroquois neighborhood. Officials say Landmark treated almost 80 people over the last six months and needed to expand to reach even more.

"The reason it's so important for us in Louisville, a city this size, there's not a whole lot of options if you need residential treatment, especially if you have a drug problem as your main issue," said Zach Crouch an administrator at Landmark Recovery.

Landmark Recovery also offers resources after people complete the program, including integration into recovery support groups.

