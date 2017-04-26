Linkin' Bridge hits the heartstrings with harmony on "My Old Kentucky Home"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Linkin' Bridge is lending their harmonies to "My Old Kentucky Home."

Social media is raving about their new video released on iTunes on Tuesday. It's the latest media hit for the four-man group that rose to fame on season 11 of "America's Got Talent." And you'll see Louisville-natives Ekoe Alexanda, Montre Davis, Shon China Lacy and Big Rome Kimbrough Derby week, as honorary Grand Marshals of this year's Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.

Co-manager Kimmett Cantwell says the video for "My Old Kentucky Home" was shot in Louisville and features locations dear to their hearts. Among the locations are Montre and China's childhood homes, in front of Muhammad Ali's childhood home on Grand Avenue, in front of the Louisville Slugger Museum and in the Parklands.

The opening scene was shot on the porch of Montre and China's grandmother's home on Wilson Avenue.

The video is available on iTunes for $0.99.

