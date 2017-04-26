Kentucky prison training inmates to work with horses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky prison training inmates to work with horses

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington is hoping to give inmates a second shot at a new life.

The prison teamed up with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation to teach inmates about stable management and horse care.

Many inmates say the program is a great learning experience.

"Even though we're trapped in here, and everything like that, I come down here and I feel like I can just get away," said Matt Hew, an inmate a Blackburn. "I can be myself, like what I used to be."

Inmates taking part in the program get to spend time with horses for a six-month period.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.