One SB lane closed on Interstate 65 near Memphis, Indiana; all o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One SB lane closed on Interstate 65 near Memphis, Indiana; all other lanes reopen following semi crash

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS, Ind. (WDRB) --  Interstate 65 in southern Indiana remains partially closed.

Indiana State Police in Sellersburg says northbound lanes of I-65 have reopened after a semi overturned just south of Memphis.  But the load of gravel it spilled has caused a separate accident on southbound 65.

Another semi lost control in the gravel spilled on southbound I-65 near the 14 mile marker, hit the concrete construction barrier and split its trailer. The right or slow lane of southbound 65 will be closed while crews finish cleaning up the scene.

There is no word on when all lanes on I-65 will reopen.

