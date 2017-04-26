Sullivan's Tap House to open at Bluegrass Brewing Company location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Saint Matthews brewery that closed earlier this year is being replaced by a well-known taproom.

Sullivan's Tap House is opening in the building at 3929 Shelbyville Road that was the home of the Bluegrass Brewing Company for 23 years.

The owners of Sullivan's were involved with Sully's Saloon on 4th Street live before it closed.

"We want to be Sully's party atmosphere after 11 o'clock," said co-owner Breno Giacomini. "But when we open the doors, and until 11 o'clock, we want to provide great food, great service, great beer -- cold beer -- and a family atmosphere. But more importantly we are going to be a U of L bar."

The restaurant officially opens to the public at Thursday night. Its hours will be 11:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. It will serve lunch and dinner.

