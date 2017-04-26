One dead in shooting on West Broadway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One dead in shooting on West Broadway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight in west Louisville.

It happened near the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway late Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 3 p.m.

Police were called to the scene, and when they arrived, they found a body in the front yard of a vacant home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Investigators are still looking for who is responsible. They have no suspects at this time.

The victim is a black male who was shot in chest.  Witnesses tell WDRB News they heard about six gunshots.

Residents are upset over the violence in the neighborhood - especially with a shooting happening in the middle of the day as children were arriving home from school. 

"Leave people alone!  Settle your arguments, your differences a different way. You don't have to do this. You don't. This is hard: to see someone you know -- that you love -- laying out in the streets with bullet holes for no apparent reason," said Donna Beasley who has known the victim for years. "Yes, I am shocked and I am disappointed, too, that there are people out there that just don’t give a darn about life."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

