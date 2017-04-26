SLIDESHOW: Police in southern Indiana say 41 suspects arrested after drug investigation

SLIDESHOW: Police in southern Indiana say 41 suspects arrested a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana say 41 suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent drug investigation.

The suspects are facing various drug trafficking charges.

"I'm specifically calling them predators," said Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh. "They have knowledge. They know what they're doing. We were able, through the investigations, to document their activities and their behaviors."

More than 80 state charges and one federal case have been brought against the suspects, according to investigators. Other federal indictments are also expected.

The drug busts targeted suspected meth and heroin dealers.

Of the 41 arrests, 22 were made in the last 48 hours. Authorities are still looking for 11 people who are still wanted by law enforcement officials.

Officials provided an update Wednesday afternoon about the drug investigation called "Operation Icebreaker." The joint operation was launched last fall to target dozens of drug dealers.

The operation consisted of 52 separate narcotics investigations. Police said tips from neighbors were a big help.

"The communities need to be commended because we could not do this on our own as police officers," said Kavanaugh.

Officers from several agencies were represented at the Jeffersonville Police Department.

In addition to Jeffersonville Police, other agencies involved in the investigation included New Albany Police, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Safe Street Violent Gangs Taskforce.

