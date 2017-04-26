VIDEO: Lawsuit to be filed after Crosby Middle School student be - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Lawsuit to be filed after Crosby Middle School student beaten by alleged bully

Posted: Updated:

NOTE: The video with this story contains disturbing imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit is expected to be filed against the staff of Crosby Middle School.

The lawsuit is coming as a result of a video that appears to show a 12-year-old student being beaten up by a bully.

An attorney for the victim's parents say the suspected bully gave her cell phone to a friend to record the attack and post it on Facebook. The lawsuit claims Crosby staff knew about the incident and did nothing until another parent saw the video and contacted the school.

The victim's parents say she had a dislocated shoulder and a possible concussion.

The alleged bully is on a 10-day suspension.

