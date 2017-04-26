Former treasurer for Radcliff townhouse association accused of t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former treasurer for Radcliff townhouse association accused of theft

Denise Elliott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Denise Elliott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former treasurer for a townhouse association in Radcliff has been arrested after authorities say she stole over $14,000 from the residents she was supposed to represent.

According to an arrest warrant, 42-year-old Denise Elliott served as the treasurer for the Woods @ Atcher Townhouse Association from July 10, 2012 to July 18, 2016. During that time period police say Elliott made several unauthorized withdrawals and purchases involving the association's funds.

Police say the discrepancies were discovered by Kellee Settle, director of the association.

Based on bank records and statements from Settle -- Elliott made 97 unauthorized transactions, according to the arrest warrant. In total, she is accused of taking over $14,100.

A warrant was issued for Elliott's arrest on Tuesday, April 25, and she was taken into custody on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26. She's charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Elliott is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.