Indianapolis Motor Speedway going smoke-free

Indianapolis Motor Speedway going smoke-free

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The home of the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 is going smoke-free.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway says lighting up will be banned from its grandstands, beginning with the Red Bull Air Race this October. The track also says there will be limited smoke-free family grandstands during some of this year's pre-Indy 500 events and the Brickyard in July.

The president of IMS says fans have been asking for the grandstands to be smoke-free -- especially parents of young children.



