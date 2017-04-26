Louisville mayor's 'Give-a-Day' week sets new world record - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville mayor's 'Give-a-Day' week sets new world record

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's "Give-a-Day" Week set a new world record, with more than 180,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.

That's 5,000 more than last year.

Mayor Fischer's office says some 1,200 volunteers cleaned up alleys and roadways in the Shelby Park, Smoketown, Shawnee and California neighborhoods, while more than 3,000 students walked for compassion as part of the international WE Day. 

This is the sixth year of the event, which ended on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.