Interlink Counseling Services expanding mission to wage war on heroin epidemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization created to rehabilitate war veterans is expanding its mission to help civilians escape the heroin epidemic.

For more than 20 years, Interlink Counseling Services has been helping military veterans who are homeless and addicted to drugs, but now the organization is expanding its mission and services to help fight the growing drug epidemic.

Matthew, a person in recovery, says he was deployed to Iraq in 2008. His truck was hit when a roadside bomb detonated. He says he has seen enough to cause PTSD and nightmares.

"It was war, man," he said. "It was rough."

A few years ago, Matthew retired from the military.

"Whatever you can do to quiet it down in your head," he said.

That's when he found a dangerous cure for his problems.

"I always called it my temporary fix to my permanent problems," he said.

After a drug addiction caused him to lose his home and family, Matthew came to a place with a history of helping military veterans get clean.

"This place saved my life," he said.

Interlink Counseling on Preston Highway has help hundreds -- maybe even thousands -- of veterans in recovery.

Tracy Creighton is the program manager, says that after years of treating veterans, the organization is adding beds and making room for civilians, hoping to help stop the heroin epidemic.

"It's out there to kill, steal and destroy," she said. "People are dying out there and they deserve a chance to be free."

"I'm getting a lot of help here," Matthew added.

With 11 months of sobriety under his belt, Matthew has a simple message for civilians looking for help.

"If I can do it, anyone can do it," he said. "I know you guys hear that all of the time...but it's the truth."

Interlink Counseling hopes to see the first civilians in the near future.

