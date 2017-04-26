ESPN lays off several on-air personalities - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ESPN lays off several on-air personalities

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Some 100 on-air personalities at ESPN, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters Trent Dilfer, Len Elmore and Danny Kanell, have lost their jobs as part of a company-wide restructuring that emphasizes a more digital future.

The sports network has been squeezed by increased rights fees paid to broadcast live events at the same time as millions of cord-cutting TV viewers are abandoning the company.

ESPN chief John Skipper said Wednesday the company wants to provide distinctive content all the time on multiple screens, with more personality-oriented "SportsCenter" broadcasts, and is keeping people best suited to the new strategy.

ESPN isn't saying who has been fired. Many are releasing the news on social media, including NFL reporter Ed Werder, baseball reporter Jayson Stark and college basketball reporter Dana O'Neil.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

