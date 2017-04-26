Kentucky man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man will spend six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. 

A judge also ordered Benjamin Boyd of Hodgenville to pay $65,000, which will be divided between nine identified victims. 

Court documents reveal Boyd admitted to receiving 3,500 pictures and 2,700 videos of child pornography through a messaging site online.  

He pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child porn.

