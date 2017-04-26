Scientists discover so-called 'iceball planet' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scientists discover so-called 'iceball planet'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists have discovered a new planet with some similarities to Earth -- and some very big differences.

They're calling it the "iceball planet."

An artist's conception of the planet can be seen in the picture.

NASA says the planet has the same mass as Earth and is orbiting its star at the same distance that Earth orbits the Sun -- but it's likely way too cold to sustain life as we know it.

Scientists hope the new discovery will help them figure out the distribution of planets in our galaxy.

