New drive-in theater planned for Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an initial proposed site prompted pushback from neighbors, support is now building for a new drive-in theater at a different Oldham County location.

The new theater will be located in an industrial area on Commerce Parkway, between the Buckner and La Grange exits along I-71.

Developer Stephen Sauerbeck says The Oldham County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the project on Tuesday.  

"First phase, opening with one screen and about 450 cars, and adding in a second screen and additional parking later," Sauerbeck said.

The developer says viewers in up to 800 cars will be able to watch with digital projectors using state-of-the-art technology once the second screen is built.

The initial site Sauerbeck proposed off Old La Grange Road received a lot of concerns from neighbors at an informational meeting in September. Residents were worried about noise, a narrow road, and a railroad crossing.

Sauerbeck says the 30 acres his family is buying on Commerce Parkway does prompt the same concerns.

"We've got all the utilities we need. We’ve got easy access in and out. There’s no residential property that touches our parcel on any side," Sauerbeck said.

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-in wants to begin construction late summer of this year and open in spring of 2018.

