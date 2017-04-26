Sports Page: Bozich and Crawford talk McKay's future after four-HR day for Louisville

Teddy Bridgewater held his first news conference since suffering a gruesome knee injury last June at the Minnesota Vikings' training complex on Thursday.More >>
Louisville coach Rick Pitino says junior-to-be Ray Spalding is the team's most-improved player in offseason workouts.More >>
While they've been at odds in tense financial times, U of L, the city of Louisville and the state's Arena Authority better get comfortable together, according to WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the overwhelming pick of media to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.More >>
University of Louisville quarterback Heisman Trophy showed off a new look at ACC Football Media Days, and says the changes go further than his personal appearance.More >>
ACC commissioner John Swofford talked about Louisville's basketball sanctions, "Wakeyleaks" fallout, the ACC Network and other league issues at the ACC's annual football media days.More >>
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller and several of his players met with reporters Tuesday to talk about offseason workouts. Eric Crawford has some takeaways.More >>
With two swimmers at the World Championships in Hungary, two in the World University Games in Taipei and a swimmer at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, plus coach Arthur Albiero working with the U.S. Women in Budapest, it's a busy summer for the Louisville swim program.More >>
