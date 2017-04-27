One dead in double-shooting in Salem, Indiana

SALEM, In. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another is badly injured from a double-shooting in Salem, Indiana.

The victims were found on the side of the road on the Salem bypass, which is just off State Road 60.

Indiana State Police say someone driving by spotted the bodies on the side of the road and called 911. Salem City Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office found the men around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. One victim died at a local hospital. The other man was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville and has very serious injuries. The name of the victims haven't been released.



ISP Sergeant Jerry Goodin says, "our detectives, our crime scene investigators there at the scene have determined we have at least one shooter that left the scene. There were no vehicles left at the scene, so we know someone had to bring them there." He says the men were found in a rural area.

Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects. And there is no word on a possible motive or information on whether the men knew each other.

ISP is asking anyone who drove on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 Wednesday night to contact ISP at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

