Great Balloon Charity Race Cancelled

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.More >>
After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.More >>
The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.More >>
The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.More >>