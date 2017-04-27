Great Balloon Charity Race Cancelled - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Great Balloon Charity Race Cancelled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The first of five Kentucky Derby Festival balloon events is cancelled.

KDF officials say the Great Balloon Charity Race set for 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27th is cancelled due to the windy and rainy weather. 15 local celebrities and media personalities, including WDRB's Keith Kaiser - were set to compete in the race and try to win $1,000 for their charity of choice, donated by the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Foundation. While the race will not be rescheduled, a charity will still benefit from the event. The Festival’s Foundation will draw the name of the winning charity and a check will be presented on Saturday at the annual BalloonFest Awards Luncheon.

As of Thursday morning, the Great Balloon Glimmer is still set for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. 19 balloons will participate in the event on the North and South Great Lawn. The Glimmer will be preceded by live music at 7 p.m. from Appalatin on the Great Stage.

These events are also still on schedule:

Friday, April 28, 2017
7:00 AM: Great Balloon Rush-Hour Race Lift Off
9:00 PM: Great Balloon Glow Begins

Saturday, April 29, 2017
7:00 AM: Great Balloon Race Lift Off

