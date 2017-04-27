Be Our Guest: Enjoy a meal at Zeggz with a half-price gift card

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're ready for a fresh, fast breakfast, lunch or brunch, we have a deal for you.

WDRB is offering our Be Our Guest deal this week to Zeggz!

The restaurant has three Louisville locations, and serves everything from Crème Brulee French Toast to biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. And, of course, they have plenty of eggs. You can choose 25 different ingredients for your omelet. The restaurants also have full bars if you want to indulge in a "MimoZa" with freshly squeezed OJ or their signature Bloody Mary.

Zeggz is also offering a special Derby Deal. The Boxed Derby Brunch is $24.99 and includes sunglasses, flip flops, tote bag, sandwich, chips, water and more! For more information on that, click here.

On WDRB in the Morning, Zeggz is sharing their recipe for their signature Hot Brown Casserole. Patty Schnatter shows how easy it is to make.

ZEGGZ Hot Brown Casserole

Ingredients

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted and cut in half diagonally

1 pound roasted turkey breast, sliced

12-14 slices Cherrywood bacon, browned and chopped

2-3 fresh tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

4 cups prepared Mornay sauce

Directions

•Preheat oven to 375 degrees

•Arrange toast in a shallow baking dish coated with cooking spray

•Top with roasted turkey

•Cover turkey with Mornay sauce

•Top with shredded cheddar and diced tomato

•Sprinkle bacon on top and dust with Parmesan

•Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and bubbly

Mornay Sauce

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1 quart whole milk

1 1/2 cups Gruyère cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan

Directions

•In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat, then stir in the flour to form a roux. Cook the roux for 2-3 minutes, stirring to allow the raw flour taste to cook off. Do not brown the butter or roux.

•Slowly add 3 cups of the milk while whisking or stirring so that the liquid is incorporated into the roux without forming lumps. Stir constantly until the sauce comes to a boil adding more milk to adjust the consistency, if necessary.

•Add the Gruyère and Parmesan cheeses and stir until the cheese has melted.

•Remove from heat and adjust consistency again with the additional milk if necessary. It should be the consistency of pancake batter.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Zeggz. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, April 27, 2017. For more information, click here.

Zeggz locations

Chamberlain Lane

4600 Chamberlain Lane

Louisville, KY 40241

502-425-3454

11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 102

Louisville, KY 40243

502-882-1650

2400 Lime Kiln Lane, Suite B

Louisville, KY 40222

502-742-6292

