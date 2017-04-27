Waterfront Park becomes the center of entertainment with Kroger's Fest-a-Ville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger's Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront returns for its eleventh year.

The party continues runs through Derby Eve, Friday May 5th.

The ultimate entertainment experience features the Waterfront Jam Concert Series with national talent, family fun, food, kids' inflatable playground, midway rides and more.

The 900,000-square-foot venue hosts several Festival events including the Battle of the Bounce, Chow Wagon, Fitness Jam, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, Passport GospelFest, V Foundation Celebrity Bocce Tournament, HappyTail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby, BeerFest and more.

New this year, a High Heel Race is bringing awareness to Voices of Kentuckiana and LXC Sports' Kickball Tournament.

Kroger's Fest-a-Ville

Waterfront Park

Thursday, April 27 - Friday, May 5

Daily Hours 11am - 11pm

Sunday Hours 12pm - 11pm

A 2017 Pegasus Pin gets you into Kroger's Fest-a-Ville.

Helicopter rides return this year for $40.

Happy Hour Weekdays are 4:00 to 6:00 pm and include $2 beers.

