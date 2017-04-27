12-year-old boy and stepfather arrested for conspiracy to commit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

12-year-old boy and stepfather arrested for conspiracy to commit murder in Boyle County, Ky.

Kenneth Brown (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kenneth Brown (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A 12-year-old boy and his stepfather have been arrested for conspiring to kill the boy's biological grandparents.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday night expressing concern that the boy was planning to kill his grandparents.

The sheriff's office says the boy, who lived with his grandparents, was taken into custody then and placed in a juvenile detention center.

His stepfather, 38-year-old Kenneth Brown, was arrested Tuesday night. Brown is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

