St. Matthews Police officer fires gun at armed suspect

St. Matthews Police officer fires gun at armed suspect

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) - A Saint Matthews Police officer is on leave, after firing his gun at an armed suspect. 

St. Matthews Assistant Chief of Police, Major David Beyer says officers were called to a home on Staebler Avenue near Chenoweth Lane and Westport Road about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. There was a report of a man with a gun threatening people. 

Five officers went to the home, and the man allegedly showed a weapon.  One officer fired several rounds at the suspect, but the bullet did not hit him. No one was injured. 

Major Beyer says an arrest is likely. 

The officer's name is not being released, and he is on paid leave. As routine protocol, St. Matthews Police asked the Louisville Metro Police Department's public integrity unit to conduct an investigation.

