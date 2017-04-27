Bath & Body Works coming to Simpsonville outlet mall - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bath & Body Works coming to Simpsonville outlet mall

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new store is coming to the Simpsonville outlet mall.

According to a news release, Bath & Body Works will open its newest store at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on Friday, May 5. The 3,333-square-foot store will be located near Polo Ralph Lauren.

"The great thing about Bath & Body Works is that they offer a fully realized personal shopping experience," said Amy Duke, marketing director for the outlet property, in a statement. "You can always find a scent that matches exactly how you want to express yourself, so everyone always walks out happy and feeling fabulous."

Earlier this month, Kentucky's first Toys "R" Us outlet opened at the mall.

The mall itself opened in July 2014.

