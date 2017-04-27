Final environmental study shows Brownsboro Road is best site for VA medical center

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Veterans Administration is out with its final environmental impact study for the new medical center to be built in Louisville.

The study posted on the Federal Register says the site at Brownsboro Road and I-264 is the preferred site to relocate its operations from Zorn Avenue. The study also looked at the Factory Lane site near I-265, but it says the Brownsboro Road site meets the VA needs.

Environmental topics addressed in the final study include aesthetics, air quality, soils, water quality, wildlife and habitat,

noise, land use, floodplains and wetlands. It also looked at other factors including socioeconomics, community services, solid waste and hazardous materials, transportation and parking and utilities.

The report says there could be a negative effect on air quality, noise, utilities, transportation, traffic and other areas, but it says measures can be taken to alleviate environmental impact.

The VA has already spent $13 million to purchase land off Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway.

With the environmental impact study complete, construction could begin in late 2018, if Congress approves the remaining $900 million needed for construction.

