Final environmental study shows Brownsboro Road is best site for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Final environmental study shows Brownsboro Road is best site for VA medical center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Veterans Administration is out with its final environmental impact study for the new medical center to be built in Louisville. 

The study posted on the Federal Register says the site at Brownsboro Road and I-264 is the preferred site to relocate its operations from Zorn Avenue. The study also looked at the Factory Lane site near I-265, but it says the Brownsboro Road site meets the VA needs. 

Environmental topics addressed in the final study include aesthetics, air quality, soils, water quality, wildlife and habitat,
noise, land use, floodplains and wetlands. It also looked at other factors including socioeconomics, community services, solid waste and hazardous materials, transportation and parking and utilities. 

The report says there could be a negative effect on air quality, noise, utilities, transportation, traffic and other areas, but it says measures can be taken to alleviate environmental impact. 

The VA has already spent $13 million to purchase land off Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway. 

With the environmental impact study complete, construction could begin in late 2018, if Congress approves the remaining $900 million needed for construction.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.