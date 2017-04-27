Hilton pledges to hire 20,000 more veterans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hilton pledges to hire 20,000 more veterans

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hotel company Hilton says it will hire 20,000 veterans over the next few years.

Hilton says it already completed its 2013 pledge to hire 10,000 veterans.

A spokesperson says veterans have the skills that can land them jobs in different areas of the company.

