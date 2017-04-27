Louisville man freed after 20 years in prison amid allegations of police, prosecutor misconduct

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.More >>
Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.More >>
A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.More >>
Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
In a filing Monday, Trump's attorneys asked the appeals court to overturn Judge David Hale's "clearly erroneous ruling" and dismiss the case.More >>
In a filing Monday, Trump's attorneys asked the appeals court to overturn Judge David Hale's "clearly erroneous ruling" and dismiss the case.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>