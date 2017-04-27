Authorities identify man shot to death on West Broadway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man shot to death on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death on West Broadway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 25-year-old Ashton Michael Thomas. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound.

It happened near the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway late Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 3 p.m.

Police were called to the scene, and when they arrived, they found Thomas' body in the front yard of a vacant home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Investigators are still looking for who is responsible. They have no suspects at this time.

Thomas was shot in chest. Witnesses tell WDRB News they heard about six gunshots.

Residents are upset over the violence in the neighborhood - especially with a shooting happening in the middle of the day as children were arriving home from school.

"Leave people alone! Settle your arguments, your differences a different way. You don't have to do this. You don't. This is hard: to see someone you know -- that you love -- laying out in the streets with bullet holes for no apparent reason," said Donna Beasley who has known the victim for years. "Yes, I am shocked and I am disappointed, too, that there are people out there that just don’t give a darn about life."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD and can remain anonymous.

