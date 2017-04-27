Authorities identify man shot to death on West Broadway

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death on West Broadway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 25-year-old Ashton Michael Thomas. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound.

It happened near the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway late Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 3 p.m.

Police were called to the scene, and when they arrived, they found Thomas' body in the front yard of a vacant home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Investigators are still looking for who is responsible. They have no suspects at this time.

Thomas was shot in chest. Witnesses tell WDRB News they heard about six gunshots.

Residents are upset over the violence in the neighborhood - especially with a shooting happening in the middle of the day as children were arriving home from school.

"Leave people alone! Settle your arguments, your differences a different way. You don't have to do this. You don't. This is hard: to see someone you know -- that you love -- laying out in the streets with bullet holes for no apparent reason," said Donna Beasley who has known the victim for years. "Yes, I am shocked and I am disappointed, too, that there are people out there that just don’t give a darn about life."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD and can remain anonymous.

