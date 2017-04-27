UK POLICE: University of Kentucky student says she was sexually assaulted by Uber driver

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky Police say a female student has reported that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver early Wednesday morning -- and now they're asking students to be on the looking for the culprit.

According to a crime bulletin released by UK police, it happened Wednesday between 12:50 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Police say a student requested an Uber ride back to her dorm. When the vehicle arrived, she got in, but instead of dropping her off at her dorm as she requested, the Uber driver drove past the dorm, then took her to a parking garage at 301 Hilltop Avenue.

The student told police that at that point, the driver kissed her and fondled her on the outside of her clothing.

Police say the Uber vehicle is described as a red, four-door Chevrolet Spark.

The driver is described as a white male, about 33 years old, 5'-10" tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call UK Police at (859) 257-8573.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.