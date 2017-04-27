UK POLICE: University of Kentucky student says she was sexually - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK POLICE: University of Kentucky student says she was sexually assaulted by Uber driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky Police say a female student has reported that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver early Wednesday morning -- and now they're asking students to be on the looking for the culprit.

According to a crime bulletin released by UK police, it happened Wednesday between 12:50 a.m. and 2 a.m. 

Police say a student requested an Uber ride back to her dorm. When the vehicle arrived, she got in, but instead of dropping her off at her dorm as she requested, the Uber driver drove past the dorm, then took her to a parking garage at 301 Hilltop Avenue. 

The student told police that at that point, the driver kissed her and fondled her on the outside of her clothing.

Police say the Uber vehicle is described as a red, four-door Chevrolet Spark. 

The driver is described as a white male, about 33 years old, 5'-10" tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call UK Police at (859) 257-8573.

