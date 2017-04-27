UPDATE: Indiana State Police identifies Louisville man who died - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Indiana State Police identifies Louisville man who died after double-shooting in Salem

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana State Police has identified a man who died after after a double-shooting in Salem.

That man has been identified as 18-year-old Marty Jay Patterson, III, of Louisville.

Police say Patterson and another victim were found on the side of road on the Salem Bypass, just off of State Road 60, Wednesday night. Indiana State Police say someone driving by spotted the bodies on the side of the road and called 911. Salem City Police and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office found the men around 9:30 p.m. 

Patterson died at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed his preliminary cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man, who is also from Louisville, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville and has very serious injuries. WDRB is withholding the identity of the second victim.

ISP Sergeant Jerry Goodin says, "our detectives, our crime scene investigators there at the scene have determined we have at least one shooter that left the scene. There were no vehicles left at the scene, so we know someone had to bring them there."  He says the men were found in a rural area. 

Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects. And there is no word on a possible motive or information on whether the men knew each other. 

ISP is asking anyone who drove on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 Wednesday night to contact ISP at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.