Interapt moving to Portland neighborhood, planning 250 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years.

Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.

The company will be eligible for a little over $2 million in economic development incentives from the state and Louisville Metro government over the next decade, according to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, which approved the incentives Thursday.

Interapt makes "mobile, web and high-tech wearable applications that help businesses improve their processes, communication and bottom lines," according to the news release. Clients include Louisville-based Eurofins, Yum! Brands and Kindred Healthcare.

As WDRB reported earlier this month, Interapt had been located in the Atria Support Center, an office building owned by the University of Louisville Foundation, until late last year.

The company will invest $3.7 million to make the move to Portland, according to the state documents.

Interapt's jobs will pay an average of $28 an hour -- a figure that includes the value of benefits like health insurance in addition to cash wages.

