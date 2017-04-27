Interapt moving to Portland neighborhood, planning 250 jobs

GE Appliances is moving forward with a plan to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville, but the 140 employees who work on the line will be able to get other jobs within Louisville Appliance Park, the company said Friday.More >>
A special government fund set up in 1983 to help pay for uninsured patients at University of Louisville Hospital, the city’s safety net hospital for the poor, will be dissolved soon as officials say it’s no longer needed because of Kentucky’s expansion of Medicaid.More >>
Despite rainy weather, a “strong” Kentucky Derby week helped Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. report net income of $78 million in the second quarter of the year, a 12 percent increase from the same period in 2016.More >>
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has agreed to provide $1.3 million in state funds to a new nonprofit organization that aims to get more nonstop flights at Louisville International Airport by offering subsides to airlines.More >>
Passport Health Plan is adding to the West Louisville site where it plans to construct an office building to house its roughly 550 employees. The nonprofit managed care organization, which administers Medicaid benefits in the region, spent just shy of $1.2 million on real estate this month.More >>
Louisville business leaders have formed a nonprofit group aimed at attracting direct flights to cities like Los Angeles and Boston by temporarily subsidizing airlines who agree to add the routes.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, on Tuesday as the organization seeks a “new start” following a scathing forensic investigation that found millions of dollars in overspending.More >>
