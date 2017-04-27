POLICE: Louisville man arrested after argument prompts injury cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man arrested after argument prompts injury crash on I-64

Phillip Pound (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Phillip Pound (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he caused an injury crash when he grabbed the wheel of a car as it was traveling 80 mph down I-64.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Tuesday, just after 2 p.m., on I-64, near the 22 mile-marker.

Police say 19-year-old Phillip Pound was a passenger in his girlfriend's 2006 Chevy Cobalt. His girlfriend was driving the vehicle westbound on I-64, when an argument started between the two of them.

When she told Pound she was going to break up with him, he allegedly responded by telling her that he would, "kill us all," before grabbing the wheel. Police say she then lost control of the vehicle and crashed head-on into a concrete wall at 80 mph.

According to the arrest report, the woman sustained a leg injury and a back-seat passenger received a cut to his nose and a possible broken arm.

Pound allegedly told police that the vehicle shakes at high speeds and his elbow accidentally hit the wheel, causing the crash.

His girlfriend told police that Pound, "frequently overreacts and regrets his decisions."

Pound was arrested and charged with second degree assault, fourth degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

