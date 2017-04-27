LACETT | One-eyed horse - Patch - ready to race in Kentucky Derb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | One-eyed horse - Patch - ready to race in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – If you are looking for an underdog in this year’s Kentucky Derby, look no further than Patch.

“He is such a pro, considering all that he has been through,” said trainer Todd Pletcher

Yes, the son of Union Rags has been through a lot.

His racing career as a two-year-old was taking off when one day his connection noticed something was wrong with his left eye.

“We had the vet look at it right away and he didn’t respond like most would,” said Pletcher.

The vet eventually had no other option but to remove the eye. Pletcher thought it could a big setback.

“He was already up to a half-mile breeze so I thought it might take him a while to adapt to that so I sent him dad in Ocala,” said Pletcher.

But Patch almost instantly was ready for a comeback. Last month, he finished second in the Louisiana Derby

“Couple weeks later, he called me and said you’d never would have known anything happened,” said Pletcher.

Now you might think because he doesn’t have a left eye, left turns would be an issue for patch. But Pletcher says that’s not the case.

Nothing in his races or nothing in his training would ever let you know he’s missing an eye. He’s a consummate pro.

And in less than two weeks, he could be a Kentucky Derby Winner.

