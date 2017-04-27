Touch new stamp and presto, total solar eclipse becomes moon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Touch new stamp and presto, total solar eclipse becomes moon

(U.S. Postal Service via AP). This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows a Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp. The stamp, that when touched transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the moon, comes out in June 2017.
(U.S. Postal Service via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp. The Postal Service will soon release a first-of-its-kind stamp that changes when you touch it.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is going all out for this summer's total solar eclipse, with a first-of-its kind stamp.

Just touch the stamp with your finger, and the heat transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the moon. Remove your finger, and the eclipse reappears. The trick is using temperature-sensitive ink.

There's a map on the back of the stamp sheet showing the eclipse's diagonal path across the U.S. on Aug. 21, as the moon covers the sun in the sky.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918.

Announced Thursday, the Forever 49 cent stamp comes out in June - on the summer solstice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

