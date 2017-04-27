Man accused in fatal road rage crash pleads guilty to several ch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused in fatal road rage crash pleads guilty to several charges

Michael Nevins (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Nevins (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused in a fatal road rage crash pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday.

Michael Nevins was involved in a high-speed chase with Justin Beeler in 2014.

Police say the two had some sort of fight at a liquor store, where Nevins falsely identified himself as a police officer. 

Officers said the two men then apparently chased each other on Southern Parkway at 100 mph. Beeler lost control, crashed into a tree and died at the scene.

Nevins pleaded guilty to charges including impersonating a police officer and wanton endangerment.

He could get seven years at sentencing in June.

