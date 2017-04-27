Elderly Louisville man with rare lung cancer cured after treatment with breakthrough drug

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.More >>
A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.More >>
Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.More >>
Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.More >>
Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.More >>
The initiative has been at the forefront of the school district’s strategic plan since last June.More >>
The initiative has been at the forefront of the school district’s strategic plan since last June.More >>
The film was shot over six months in Harrison County, Indiana, and was created by Harrison County Indiana Prosecutor Otto Schalk.More >>
The film was shot over six months in Harrison County, Indiana, and was created by Harrison County Indiana Prosecutor Otto Schalk.More >>
Acting JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio named a longtime educator from Lexington as the district's interim chief academic officer on Friday. She starts Monday.More >>
Acting JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio named a longtime educator from Lexington as the district's interim chief academic officer on Friday. She starts Monday.More >>
Ballard High School will be getting a new principal, as Staci Eddleman is moving to an administrative position with JCPS.More >>
Ballard High School will be getting a new principal, as Staci Eddleman is moving to an administrative position with JCPS.More >>
Pollio says he's not wasting any time, as held his first news conference on Monday.More >>
Pollio says he's not wasting any time, as held his first news conference on Monday.More >>
After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.More >>
After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.More >>
For the second straight year, fewer JCPS employees reported they were less confident in the leadership of Superintendent Donna Hargens and in the district’s ability to manage money efficiently, according to new survey results.More >>
For the second straight year, fewer JCPS employees reported they were less confident in the leadership of Superintendent Donna Hargens and in the district’s ability to manage money efficiently, according to new survey results.More >>
It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.More >>
It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.More >>