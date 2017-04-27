Jeffersonville breaks ground on new road, retail development

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – The mayor of Jeffersonville broke ground Thursday on Gottbrath Parkway in a new commercial corridor off Highway 62.

The road will be built between I-265 and Utica-Sellersburg Road. It will eventually connect Highway 62 with Utica-Sellersburg. The first phase will cost nearly $2 million.

Specifics on the new road include:

Approximately 1,600 feet long

Four-lanes, plus a two-way left turn lane from SR-62 to New Chapel Road

Two-lanes, plus a left turn lane southeast of New Chapel Road

Traffic signal with new intersection with SR-62

Curbs, gutters, sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping

Storm and sanitary sewers

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the new road is expected to pave the way for more commercial development in what used to be a rural part of the city. The developer said that once the road is complete, construction can start on the new stores, restaurants, hotels, and movie theater.

“We have a lot of subdivisions over here,” said Moore. “And those subdivisions are going to be able to appreciate all of the retail that’s going to be available here. But this new road will also guide traffic away from those subdivisions, so they can get out here to 62 without driving through the neighborhoods.”

The road’s name is honoring the family history of the property.

“This new road is going to be called Gottbrath Parkway,” said Moore. “The Gottbrath family was one of the more prominent farm families in Clark County for decades.”

Brothers David and John Gottbrath attended the groundbreaking ceremony. David said his parents moved to Indiana from Kentucky in 1950. The family owned 212 acres for a general livestock farm. David said his parents would be amazed how things have changed over the years.

"It's just been a long time coming to this area,” said David of the new proposed development. “And Jeffersonville seems to have been left out some of the time."

His brother John agreed, saying, “I think it’ll bring prosperity to southern Indiana.”

“We’re going to make it much more convenient,” added Moore. “And we’re going to be providing a whole lot more retail. So, there’s no reason to leave Jeffersonville anymore.”

Gottbrath Parkway should be finished by October 30. The developer said once the road is built, construction on the retail projects can start.

