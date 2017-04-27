No injuries reported after house fire in Highlands - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after house fire in Highlands

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Highlands home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon. 

It happened just before 4 p.m. at a house on Tyler Park Drive right off Baxter Avenue. 

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to the fire under control.

There's no word of any injuries -- or what caused the fire.

