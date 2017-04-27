Investigation underway after Shively police officer involved in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation underway after Shively police officer involved in shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a Shively police officer shot a man early Thursday evening. 

Shively Police say the officer was responding to a call about a suicidal man just before 6:30 Thursday night in the 4000 block of Valley View Drive, near Crums Lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man behind his home with a weapon. The officer eventually fired his gun, hitting the man. 

"He noticed that the subject was back behind the house and that he did have a weapon," said Shively Police Chief Kevin Higdon. "At that point, at some point, the officer had to discharge his weapon and the individual was struck."

Police have not released exactly what led up to the shooting. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. The officer was not hurt.

We spoke with a neighbor, who did not want to give his name.

"When I seen an officer and his car, and him hop out of the car and his hand on the holster -- and I was kind of like this is a serious situation."

Shively Police are planning to release the body camera video, possibly as early as Friday. Another department -- LMPD -- will also be investigating as an outside agency to make sure procedures were properly followed.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, is on leave for 48 hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.