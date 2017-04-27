Police say Louisville shooting victim found in Salem, Ind. was riddled with bullet holes

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for suspects after two Louisville men were found shot and left for dead on the side of the road in Salem, Indiana overnight.

Indiana State Police say they found 18-year-old Marty Jay Patterson III from Louisville.after someone driving by reported seeing two bodies on the side of the road and called 911.

Both men had been shot several times. They were spotted by someone driving between State Road 60 and State Road 135 Wednesday night around 9:30.

"Our detectives, our crime scene investigators there at the scene have determined we have at least one shooter that left the scene," said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jerry Goodin. There were no vehicles left at the scene so we know someone had to bring them there."

Police say Patterson was shot so many times that bullet wounds covered his body. He was pronounced dead at Saint Vincent Salem Hospital.

The other 19-year-old man was flown to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Right now our detectives are standing over that person making sure they're safe and nothing else happens to them," Goodin said.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, and there's no word yet on a motive or if the men knew each other.

"What we wanted to make sure the public knew is that we don't feel at this time there is any danger for the general public at large," Goodin said.

Police are still investigating and looking for a suspect or suspects, and are asking anyone who was driving on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 Wednesday night to give them a call at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

