Police say Louisville shooting victim found in Salem, Ind. was r

Police say Louisville shooting victim found in Salem, Ind. was riddled with bullet holes

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for suspects after two Louisville men were found shot and left for dead on the side of the road in Salem, Indiana overnight. 

Indiana State Police say they found 18-year-old Marty Jay Patterson III from Louisville.after someone driving by reported seeing two bodies on the side of the road and called 911.

Both men had been shot several times. They were spotted by someone driving between State Road 60 and State Road 135 Wednesday night around 9:30.

"Our detectives, our crime scene investigators there at the scene have determined we have at least one shooter that left the scene," said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jerry Goodin. There were no vehicles left at the scene so we know someone had to bring them there."

Police say Patterson was shot so many times that bullet wounds covered his body. He was pronounced dead at Saint Vincent Salem Hospital. 

The other 19-year-old man was flown to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

"Right now our detectives are standing over that person making sure they're safe and nothing else happens to them," Goodin said. 

There are still a lot of unanswered questions, and there's no word yet on a motive or if the men knew each other. 

"What we wanted to make sure the public knew is that we don't feel at this time there is any danger for the general public at large," Goodin said. 

Police are still investigating and looking for a suspect or suspects, and are asking anyone who was driving on the Salem Bypass between State Road 60 and State Road 135 between 9:15 and 9:30 Wednesday night to give them a call at 1-800-872-6743 or 812-246-5424.

