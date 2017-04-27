Police arrest 3 in connection with double homicide in Scott County

Police found the bodies of 45-year-old Michele Brewer and 51-year-old Jesse Bowling.inside Brewer's mobile home on State Road 356 on March 27, 2016. Both had been shot multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of two people found dead in a mobile home in Scott County, Indiana last year.

It happened March 27, 2016, in Lexington, Indiana. That's when police found the bodies of 45-year-old Michele Brewer and 51-year-old Jesse Bowling.inside Brewer's mobile home on State Road 356. They had both been shot multiple times.

The following people were arrested: 57-year-old Roger McIntosh of Crothersville Indiana; 54-year-old Phillip McIntosh of North Vernon, Indiana; and 52-year-old David McIntosh of North Vernon, Indiana.

Roger McIntosh is charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and obstruction of Justice. In addition the State filed notice to seek life without the possibility of parole.

Phillip McIntosh is charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and obstruction of justice. The State also filed notice to seek life without the possibility of parole.

David McIntosh is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Roger McIntosh is currently being held in the Indiana Department of Corrections serving an unrelated prison sentence. Phillip McIntosh and David McIntosh are both at the Scott County Jail where they're being held without bond.

Scott County Sheriff Dan McClain says the arrests come after a year-long investigation.

