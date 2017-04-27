Bulls' Rajon Rondo a 'long shot' to return from thumb injury

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

CHICAGO (AP) - If the Chicago Bulls are to extend their postseason, they almost certainly will have to do it without Rajon Rondo.

Rondo has a fractured right thumb, and coach Fred Hoiberg says the backcourt catalyst is a "long shot" to play Game 6 against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Nor does the coach expect Rondo to be available if a Game 7 is necessary. The veteran guard is scheduled to work out Thursday night.

"Nothing has changed as of now," Hoiberg said during a conference call Thursday.

Hoiberg says guard Isaiah Canaan will start in Rondo's place for a second straight game. The Celtics lead the first-round series 3-2.

Since Rondo injured his hand in Game 2, Boston won three straight. The Bulls averaged only 93.0 points in those games compared with 108.5 in the first two.

Hoiberg says his team played most of the Game 5 loss in Boston without a point guard on the floor.

"But just that's the reality of the situation that we're in right now," he said. "It's probably going to be that way the rest of the series."

Rondo was a standout at both ends in the first two games, both Chicago victories on the road. He averaged 11.5 points, 10.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals.

"We had a real good thing going with Rajon," Hoiberg said. "Our flow was excellent. Our pace was really good, just getting the ball down the floor early and striking before the defense was set. That's something we had a lot of success with. Obviously, that part of our game has changed with Rondo out."

Hoiberg says forward Jimmy Butler had "some soreness" in his right knee but would play Friday.

