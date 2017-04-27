Homes and businesses briefly evacuated after gas leak in downtow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Homes and businesses briefly evacuated after gas leak in downtown Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several homes and businesses in downtown Jeffersonville were evacuated after a gas leak Thursday evening. 

The Jeffersonville Fire Department says it happened in an alley off of Chestnut Street near Court Avenue just after 6 p.m. Officials say a truck ran into and broke a gas main. 

Due to the size of the leak, a few nearby houses and businesses were evacuated until the utility company was able to fix the gas main.

People were allowed back into the area once the leak was stopped and air checks were at a safe level.

