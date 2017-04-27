Louisville man pleads guilty to setting up meeting for sex with officer he thought was teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to trying to have sex with a teen.

Timothy Wayne Tucker was arrested during an undercover operation back in December.

An officer put an ad on Craigslist pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The then 39-year-old asked who he thought was a teen to have sex with him and a woman.

Tucker was on his way to meet the teen on Wilderness Trail, when police arrested him. Officers searched Tucker's cell phone and confirmed he communicated with a person he thought was a teen. They also found a loaded handgun inside Tucker's vehicle.

He could get 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in July.

