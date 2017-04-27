Louisville man pleads guilty to setting up meeting for sex with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man pleads guilty to setting up meeting for sex with officer he thought was teen

Posted: Updated:
Timothy Tucker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Timothy Tucker (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has pleaded guilty to trying to have sex with a teen.

Timothy Wayne Tucker was arrested during an undercover operation back in December.

An officer put an ad on Craigslist pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The then 39-year-old asked who he thought was a teen to have sex with him and a woman.

Tucker was on his way to meet the teen on Wilderness Trail, when police arrested him. Officers searched Tucker's cell phone and confirmed he communicated with a person he thought was a teen. They also found a loaded handgun inside Tucker's vehicle. 

He could get 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in July.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.