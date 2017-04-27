High school football coach arrested in drug roundup apologizes to community

Smuggling in steroids from across the globe. Jeffersonville Police say that's what landed a local high school football coach behind bars.

Ryan Grace was a volunteer coach at Charlestown High School.

Police arrested Grace Wednesday as part of "Operation Icebreaker." The drug roundup spanned Clark and Floyd Counties, and nabbed 41 suspects on felony drug charges.

Most of the suspects arrested Wednesday face charges for dealing meth or heroin. But Grace, who has no criminal past, was charged with possession of steroids.

One day after bonding out of jail, Grace told WDRB he wants to clear his name - and say sorry.

"I don't promote any drugs or steroids. I never gave any steroids to any kids," Grace said.

An arrest affidavit shows Grace told officers "he'd been using steroids for several years, for personal gains only."

Jeffersonville Police say they caught him picking up an illegal package at the Jeffersonville Post Office in late February.

Grace admitted he had "drugs" inside the box, and later told officers they were "steroids." He told police he ordered them online from a company in Thailand.

Inside Grace's home, police said they found 40 pills, 85 syringes, 4 glass vials, 30 individual vials, and 23 individual blister packs of steroids listed as Schedule III drugs.

Officers said Grace "appeared to be humble and embarrassed."

He told WDRB he wants to apologize.

"I'm sorry to the community, and to the kids that I coached, for letting everybody down," Grace said.

On Thursday, Grace was still listed as part of the Charlestown Pirates Football Coaching Staff. When we asked Greater Clark County Schools about Grace's employment status, we received the following statement:

"Ryan Grace was a volunteer coach, and will no longer be allowed to coach at Charlestown High School."

We reached out to Pirates Head Coach Jason Hawkins for comment, but did not hear back.

