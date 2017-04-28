Road closures released for KDF Marathon and miniMarathon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Road closures released for KDF Marathon and miniMarathon

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The following streets will be closed for the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon:

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday April 29, 2017 at Brook St. & Main St.

The below listed street will have NO PARKING from 7am on 4/28 to 4pm on 4/29. 

  • Preston Street – from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

The below listed street will be closed from 9am on 4/28 to 4pm on 4/29 

  • River Road – from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

The below listed streets will be closed from 4am to 4pm on 4/29 

  • Main Street – from Jackson Street to Brook Street
  • Preston Street – from Main Street to River Road
  • Witherspoon Street – from Floyd Street to Clay Street

The following streets will be closed from 7am until 4pm on 4/29 

  • Official Start: Brook Street & Main Street
  • Main Street – from Jackson Street to 20th Street
  • 20th Street – from Main Street to Market Street
  • Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street
  • Muhammad Ali – From 15th Street to 18th Street
  • 18th Street – from Muhammad Ali to Broadway
  • Broadway – from Dixie to 2nd Street
  • 4th Street – from Broadway to Oakdale
  • Park Avenue – from 4th Street to 6th Street
  • 6th Street – from Park Avenue to Magnolia
  • Magnolia – from 4th Street to 6th Street
  • Central Avenue – from Taylor Blvd to 2nd Street

The following Streets will be closed from 6am until 4pm on 4/29. 

  • 3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway
  • 3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Broadway
  • 2nd Street – from Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)

The following Streets will be closed from 7am until 4pm on 4/29. 

  • Southern Parkway – from 3rd St. to New Cut Road
  • Iroquois Park (The Park will close at 6am)
  • Taylor Blvd. – from Huntoon to Kenwood (Cross Traffic will be allowed) 

The following Streets will be closed from 8am until 4pm on 4/29. 

  • Breckenridge Street – from 3rd to Barret Avenue
  • Barret Avenue to Winter Avenue
  • Winter to Baxter Avenue
  • Baxter Avenue to Broadway
  • Broadway to 3rd Street (North westbound lanes for runners) – Use two way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway.
  • Broadway I-65N Ramp exit 136A will be shut down. Access to I-65N exit to 136B only.

Cross traffic will be allowed at all intersections, only when it will not affect the race.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.