Road closures released for KDF Marathon and miniMarathon

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

Louisville arborist climbs to the top in International Tree Climbing Championships

Louisville arborist climbs to the top in International Tree Climbing Championships

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Elizabethtown couple arrested after 4-year-old allegedly found in home with black box

Elizabethtown couple arrested after 4-year-old allegedly found in home with black box

Authorities say it's not clear if the victim lived in the area.

Authorities say it's not clear if the victim lived in the area.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.

VIDEO | Dashcam footage shows gruesome scene after man allegedly plowed into crowd at Louisville nightclub

VIDEO | Dashcam footage shows gruesome scene after man allegedly plowed into crowd at Louisville nightclub

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing signs related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing signs related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The following streets will be closed for the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon:

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday April 29, 2017 at Brook St. & Main St.

The below listed street will have NO PARKING from 7am on 4/28 to 4pm on 4/29.

Preston Street – from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

The below listed street will be closed from 9am on 4/28 to 4pm on 4/29

River Road – from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

The below listed streets will be closed from 4am to 4pm on 4/29

Main Street – from Jackson Street to Brook Street

Preston Street – from Main Street to River Road

Witherspoon Street – from Floyd Street to Clay Street

The following streets will be closed from 7am until 4pm on 4/29

Official Start: Brook Street & Main Street

Main Street – from Jackson Street to 20th Street

20th Street – from Main Street to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Muhammad Ali – From 15th Street to 18th Street

18th Street – from Muhammad Ali to Broadway

Broadway – from Dixie to 2nd Street

4th Street – from Broadway to Oakdale

Park Avenue – from 4th Street to 6th Street

6th Street – from Park Avenue to Magnolia

Magnolia – from 4th Street to 6th Street

Central Avenue – from Taylor Blvd to 2nd Street

The following Streets will be closed from 6am until 4pm on 4/29.

3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway

3rd Street – from Central Avenue to Broadway

2nd Street – from Broadway to Main Street (New Marathon Course)

The following Streets will be closed from 7am until 4pm on 4/29.

Southern Parkway – from 3rd St. to New Cut Road

Iroquois Park (The Park will close at 6am )

Taylor Blvd. – from Huntoon to Kenwood (Cross Traffic will be allowed)

The following Streets will be closed from 8am until 4pm on 4/29.

Breckenridge Street – from 3rd to Barret Avenue

Barret Avenue to Winter Avenue

Winter to Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue to Broadway

Broadway to 3rd Street (North westbound lanes for runners) – Use two way traffic on south Eastbound Broadway.

Broadway I-65N Ramp exit 136A will be shut down. Access to I-65N exit to 136B only.

Cross traffic will be allowed at all intersections, only when it will not affect the race.